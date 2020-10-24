Melania Trump's White House Halloween celebration sparks backlash

Melania Trump's announcement that a White House Halloween celebration will be going ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic has sparked widespread and immediate criticism.

The US First Lady revealed the plans on Twitter, announcing that the Trump administration's fourth annual Halloween festivities would be held on Sunday.

The White House gates will open to frontline workers, military families and schoolchildren, accompanied by their parents, from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

In a statement, Trump confirmed "extra precautions" had been put in place to "help ensure the health and safety of all guests wishing to participate in this year's spooky celebration".

Those precautions include limiting event capacity and extending event hours, the requirement for guests and personnel to wear a face mask and practise social distancing, adopting a no-touch approach and having hand sanitiser widely available.

But it wasn't enough to satisfy critics who slammed the decision to hold such an event during the Covid-19 crisis, which has so far claimed the lives of more than 220,000 Americans.

Many voiced concerns the celebration could end up becoming a "super spreader event" if it was attended by an infectious person.

And others said it was unfair to hold an event while ordinary Americans were prevented from going about their daily lives and visiting loved ones during the pandemic.

"While the rest of us sacrifice family gatherings, hugging our grandchildren and in school learning, the WH continues to hold super spreader events sacrificing the health of Americans," one Twitter user wrote, while another said: "Super Spreader Event, Take TWO now … ask ANY public health professional & they'll tell you this is a HORRIBLE idea."

"And to think my community is suggesting no Trick or Treating for safety of the greater good of our citizens. You guys are truly unbelievable," another added.

Meanwhile, others brought up the fact that the parents of 545 children separated from their families at the US-Mexico border had still not been found, three years after the Trump administration brought in a zero-tolerance, family separation policy for undocumented migrants entering the US.

In a court filing, the American Civil Liberties Union said around two-thirds of the parents in question had been sent back to their home countries in Central America, but their kids were left behind.

Their locations were not recorded, and hundreds are yet to be tracked down.

Trump critics questioned the ethics of holding a White House family celebration when those 545 children had lost their own families.

"Will you be welcoming the 545 children whose parents you've somehow 'misplaced', or are they being treated so well in their cages that they don't need more goodies?" one Twitter user asked, while another wrote: "There are 545 children out there who would look forward to just seeing their parents again. Do you care? I doubt it."

The divisive issue came to a head during the latest presidential debate, when thousands of social media users thought they heard Trump say it was "good" that those 545 children had lost their parents.

Instead, broadcasts reveal the president actually said "go ahead" to debate moderator Kristen Welker, who was ready to move on to the next subject.