Melania Trump's awkward moment with Donald Trump after US Presidential debate

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on stage after the final presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Photo / Getty Images

There was an awkward moment between US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump following the final presidential debate today.

While she appeared in good spirits following her recent Covid-19 diagnosis, social media users couldn't help but notice an awkward encounter between the First Lady and Trump after his heated debate with Joe Biden.

Footage shows the pair walking off the stage hand-in-hand before Melania can be seen tugging her hand away from the president.

LOL, in this video Joe Biden tries to wave to Trump, but Trump doesn't even acknowledge it and then Melania rips her hand away from Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/KxsoNfzKzY — David Pakman (@dpakman) October 23, 2020

Before the debate Melania was photographed alongside Donald for the first time since testing positive to Covid-19 three weeks ago.

The pair walked towards supporters at Nashville International Airport on October 22, ahead of the Trump's final presidential debate at Belmont University.

Only two days ago, Melania was forced to cancel her return to the campaign trail due to a lingering symptom of the coronavirus.

She was due to attend a political rally in Erie Pennsylvania with the US President which would have been her first rally since June of last year.

But on the cusp of the trip, Melania's Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham issued a statement saying the First Lady had decided not to attend.

"Mrs Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from Covid-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be travelling today," Grisham said.

Melania yanks her hand away from Trump.



(Spotted by @WalnutDust) pic.twitter.com/NHDzoYfSuT — The Recount (@therecount) October 23, 2020

Could Melania possibly yank that hand away any faster? pic.twitter.com/mK9lX9nn3z — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 23, 2020

However, it appears Melania is now in good spirits, making her first public appearance ahead of the final presidential debate.

Many took to Twitter to comment on her classic look, describing the full-length dress as "amazing".

She opted for a pair of black sunglasses to complete the outfit as she was photographed holding hands with the president.

"That's a classy lady," one person wrote.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife Jill Biden as President Donald Trump stands with first lady Melania Trump. Photo / AP

Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, later held hands on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo / AP

"Melania Trump looks amazing!!," added another.

Not everyone was impressed that she was not wearing a face mask on the flight.

"Disgusting that she had symptoms just two days ago but is mask less on Marine One," one person said.

However, the First Lady did put a mask on once she arrived at Belmont University for the debate.

On October 14, Melania published a candid account of her struggle with the virus on the official White House website, revealing her son Barron had also been infected.

"Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative," she wrote.

"I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time.

"I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food. We had wonderful caretakers around us and we will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr Conley (the White House physician) and his team.

"It was an unfamiliar feeling for me to be the patient instead of a person trying to encourage our nation to stay healthy and safe. It was me being taken care of now, and getting first-hand experience with all that Covid-19 can do."

Melania said her recovery from the illness had given her "a lot of time to reflect".

First lady Melania Trump arrives before President Donald Trump at the final presidential debate at Belmont University. Photo / AP

"When my husband was taken to Walter Reed as a precaution, I spent much of my time reflecting on my family. I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination. We are in unprecedented times – and with the election fast approaching, it has been easy to get caught up in so much negative energy," she explained.

The First Lady encouraged Americans to "live the healthiest life they can".

Meanwhile, in Nashville on Thursday night local time, Trump and Biden will go head-to-head in their final debate before Election Day on November 3.