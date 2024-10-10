The problem with this particular Government is that there were too few objections by partner parties. There was not a fine enough filter at the time of negotiations. Resources of government are not infinite, so it means the resources of this Government will be tied up for three years not only on policies that really matter, but also many policies that don’t matter much but made it into the Gospel – the coalition documents.

As we all know, policies not even supported by partners, such as the Treaty Principles Bill, got through. And a wave of policies aimed at Māori without any consultation were approved. Then there are rats-and-mice policies such as one manifested in an announcement yesterday in which Sport Minister Chris Bishop asked Sport NZ to review and update its Guiding Principles for the Inclusion of Transgender People in Community Sport. The principles are voluntary, are only two years old and Bishop expects the review will result in no fewer transgender people participating in sport. In short, it is a box-ticking exercise to satisfy a clause in the NZ First agreement that should not have got through.

AG slams wrong group

Then there are the election promises that dish out cash, such as funding of specific drugs or funding of specific organisations. Such promises run counter to accepted practices for spending public money.

Auditor-General John Ryan highlighted one this week in a letter to the Director-General of Health, Diana Sarfati, concerning $24 million over four years allocated in the May Budget to Gumboot Friday/I Am Hope. The organisation specialises in mental health services and was mentioned in National and NZ First’s election promises while they were in Opposition. It was therefore not surprising to see it get committed funding in the coalition agreement. But Ryan thinks health officials, who believed they had been directed by their minister, should have been explicit in their advice to the minister about flaws in the process.

Auditor-General John Ryan has criticised the way a $24 million contract was awarded to the I Am Hope Foundation. Photo / Controller and Auditor General

Officials at the Ministry of Health have swallowed their medicine and acknowledged where their own processes could have been improved. Gallingly, however, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey has blamed his officials. The Auditor-General has eschewed any criticism of the politicians or coalition agreements themselves, effectively saying they are out of bounds. That is letting them off the hook. Someone with independence and oversight should be telling the politicians why such promises are problematic to good practice. If not the Auditor-General, then who?

Doctors blow the whistle

Former Press Gallery colleague Isaac Davison had a fascinating story yesterday (see below) after talking to two doctors who had been on the ongoing independent committee reviewing the assisted dying law. They went public with some of their concerns about some cases, including a lack of information provided by the Ministry of Health. They were also curious as to why there were more cases in rural areas. Both have been rejected for another term of oversight on the committee.

The operation of the act is under a statutory review at present but is being conducted by the Ministry of Health. Given concerns raised about the ministry itself, its review may need special scrutiny when it is released to see if the issues raised by the whistleblowers are addressed.

Quote unquote

“Dunedin will get a great hospital for $1.9 billion... we will look at all options to make sure we can build a kick-arse hospital down south” – Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talking to Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB this week.

Micro quiz

Helmut Modlik, who debated David Seymour this week on the Treaty Principles Bill, is the chief executive of which iwi’s rūnanga? (Answer below.)

Brickbat

Elon Musk at a campaign rally with US presidential candidate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on October 5. Photo / Jim Watson, AFP

Goes to Elon Musk for joking with Tucker Carlson about the low possibility of Kamala Harris being assassinated. Carlson called her a marionette and Musk said no one tries to assassinate a puppet. “She’s safe.” It was in a video interview for X (formerly Twitter).

Bouquet

Health Minister Shane Reti and Associate Health Minister Casey Costello announce a $1 million immunisation training programme for Plunket staff on October 9. Photo / Michael Craig

Goes to health ministers Shane Reti and Casey Costello for yesterday announcing a $1 million immunisation training programme for Whānau Āwhina Plunket staff – although many of us thought that had been its core business for decades.

Quiz answer: Ngāti Toa – based in Porirua and the top of the South Island.

