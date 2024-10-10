Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Coalition Government wasting time and money on pointless election promises - Audrey Young

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Act leader David Seymour will publicly debate his contentious Treaty Principles Bill for the first time tonight with iwi leader Helmut Modlik.

Audrey Young is the New Zealand Herald’s senior political correspondent. She was named Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards in 2023, 2020 and 2018.

OPINION

This is a transcript of the Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click here, select Premium Politics Briefing and click here.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Quote unquote

Micro quiz

Brickbat

Bouquet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics