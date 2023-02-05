Voyager 2022 media awards
Politics

Claudia Orange’s new take on the Treaty of Waitangi and ‘shared authority’

Audrey Young
By
5 mins to read
Dame Claudia Orange at home in Auckland. Photo / Audrey Young

Dame Claudia Orange at home in Auckland. Photo / Audrey Young

One of New Zealand’s most eminent experts on the Treaty of Waitangi, Dame Claudia Orange, says that changes to the Treaty are happening in both an evolutionary and revolutionary way.

The evolutionary settlement process had

