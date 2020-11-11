Website of the Year

Politics

Claire Trevett: Why Simon Bridges rejected Judith Collins' reshuffle offer

Judith Collins has promoted Michael Woodhouse to be her finance spokesman after Simon Bridges rejected the position because of Collins' plan to split the usual finance portfolio into two roles.
Claire Trevett
By:

Senior Politics Writer, NZ Herald

The most important number in National Party leader Judith Collins' reshuffle is 17.

That is the number of MPs that it would take for any challenger to get a leadership change in the National Party.

