Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Claire Trevett: Is Dr Shane Reti's bedside manner what National needs?

4 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
In a statement, Judith Collins also confirmed that she was also re-elected leader and the pair were elected unopposed.
Claire Trevett
By:

Senior Politics Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION

National Party leader Judith Collins has passed the first hurdle for putting a united facade on her leadership with the election of Shane Reti as deputy.

Collins had made it clear Reti was her

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.