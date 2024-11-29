Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Claire Trevett: National’s gangs patch ban pays early dividends, Act’s David Seymour has patches showdown with Pharmac

Claire Trevett
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis speak to media on the OCR news
Claire Trevett
Opinion by Claire Trevett
Claire Trevett is the New Zealand Herald’s Political Editor, based at Parliament in Wellington.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

It was a gang member who delivered the best PR for the National Party as it marked its first anniversary in power with two coalition partners it did not want to mention.

National’s new gang laws had kicked in the week before the anniversary and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics