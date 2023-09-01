Voyager 2023 media awards

Claire Trevett: Election 2023 - Labour’s Chris Hipkins is going negative on National’s Chris Luxon, Act and NZ First - will it pay off?

Claire Trevett
By
7 mins to read
PM Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon in final Question Time of Parliament term

OPINION:

This weekend, the battle between the two Chrises will begin in earnest.

From today, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will ram on his Labour leader hat and put the Prime Minister hat on the sideboard

