Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minister Simeon Brown will speak to media on Monday afternoon. NZME photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minister Simeon Brown are expected to speak with media following a meeting of the Cabinet this afternoon.

The pair will front reporters in the Beehive theatrette at about 4pm. A livestream of the press conference will be found above then.

Brown became the Health Minister earlier this year following a reshuffle of ministerial portfolios. He succeeded Dr Shane Reti in the role.

Since taking on the portfolio, Brown has repeatedly said he wants to ensure New Zealanders have “access to timely, quality healthcare”.

Earlier on Monday, a Public Service Association survey of nearly 1300 health workers found 81% believed government cuts have damaged health services, 86% said the cuts will make it harder for people to get healthcare, and 72% believe the system is under-funded.