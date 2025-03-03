Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Christopher Luxon, Simeon Brown discuss health at post-Cabinet press conference

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minister Simeon Brown will speak to media on Monday afternoon. NZME photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minister Simeon Brown will speak to media on Monday afternoon. NZME photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Health Minister Simeon Brown are expected to speak with media following a meeting of the Cabinet this afternoon.

The pair will front reporters in the Beehive theatrette at about 4pm. A livestream of the press conference will be found above then.

Brown became the Health Minister earlier this year following a reshuffle of ministerial portfolios. He succeeded Dr Shane Reti in the role.

Since taking on the portfolio, Brown has repeatedly said he wants to ensure New Zealanders have “access to timely, quality healthcare”.

Earlier on Monday, a Public Service Association survey of nearly 1300 health workers found 81% believed government cuts have damaged health services, 86% said the cuts will make it harder for people to get healthcare, and 72% believe the system is under-funded.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Government has defended itself against claims of under-funding the system by pointing to its significant $16.68 billion funding across three Budgets last year.

Health Minister Simeon Brown. NZME photo / Alex Burton
Health Minister Simeon Brown. NZME photo / Alex Burton

There are two health-related goals that are part of the Government’s core public service targets.

The first is to have 95% of patients be admitted, discharged, or transferred from an emergency department within six hours. The latest quarterly report released in December – though only presenting data accurate to June – had this at 71.2%.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The second target is to have 95% of people wait less than four months for elective treatment. In June this was at 61.4%.

The Government last year implemented a reset programme for Health NZ which included replacing its board with a commissioner, Professor Lester Levy. This came amid claims of large overspending by the agency.

A number of senior health leaders have resigned in recent weeks, including director-general of health Dr Diana Sarfati, Health NZ chief executive Fepulea’i Margie Apa, and Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt.

Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics