Sarah Fitt resigns as Pharmac chief executive

Pharmac will shortly begin recruitment for a new chief executive.

Associate Health Minister David Seymour acknowledged Fitt’s service.

“Since becoming minister responsible for Pharmac, I have been impressed by Sarah’s commitment to focusing Pharmac on its core role of expanding opportunities and access for patients,” he said.

“I acknowledge Sarah’s decision to step down from the role and thank her for her work in providing modern healthcare for New Zealanders.”

Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt (left) and chairwoman Paula Bennett at a health select committee hearing. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prominent patient advocate Malcolm Mulholland told the Herald on Friday that he welcomed Fitt’s resignation and wondered why it hadn’t come earlier. He believed Fitt lacked the trust of patients.

“I thought that, after we participated in the consumer workshops late last year, it was obvious Sarah no longer had the confidence of patient advocates and patients. My thoughts were the writing was on the wall.”

He said it was important that the Pharmac board should appoint someone outside the organisation, preferably from overseas. They should have experience with a well-functioning drug procurement agency, he said.

His observations of former National MP and Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett as Pharmac chair was that she was “up for the challenge” of improving the agency by making it more “responsive ... to the needs of patients”.

The Herald has contacted Fitt for comment on her resignation.

Associate Health Minister David Seymour acknowledged Fitt's resignation, saying he had been impressed by her commitment. Photo / Alex Burton

Fitt faced criticism recently for the agency’s engagement with patients as well as the handling of a decision to switch menopause patches.

Bennett announced a “short and sharp” review last year into Pharmac’s internal staff culture and its relationships with patient groups and other stakeholders. It was conducted by Debbie Francis, who also led the damning review of Parliament’s workplace culture.

“Change is needed, there’s no two ways about it,” Bennett said at the time. “How we do that in a measurable way ... is what we’re trying to work out.”

After a board meeting this week, it was reported that further work had been commissioned to complete the review process. Another report was received by the board, informed by consumer advocate workshops held last year.

There was uproar late last year after Pharmac decided to switch the supplier of hormone replacement patches for menopausal women from Estradot to Estradiol TDP Mylan. The agency said that was prompted by a continued shortage of the popular patches.

Fitt said she understood people were concerned by the decision to switch brands, but it was Pharmac’s only option to secure supply.

However, Seymour said he didn’t believe Pharmac had consulted enough with patients and advocacy groups about the change and called for an explanation. More consultation was something Seymour called for in his letter of expectations to the agency last May.

Neither Seymour nor Bennett would express confidence in Fitt immediately afterwards. Bennett said she had been surprised by Pharmac’s decision.

Pharmac issued a statement last month that it was reconsidering patch options after community feedback. It was working with suppliers on an updated proposal to make more than one brand of patches available beyond December this year.

In November 2023, Seymour first called for a culture change within Pharmac as Fitt publicly apologised after the release of internal emails commenting on journalist Rachel Smalley’s efforts to reform Pharmac, which were heavily criticised by former Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall, her own board chair and the Public Service Commissioner.

At the time, Seymour said he was “wary” of Fitt’s conduct but said it was a matter for the board to assess her future as chief executive.

Seymour previously acknowledged there had been concerns expressed by patient advocacy groups that Pharmac hadn’t sufficiently changed its culture since his letter of expectations.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald press gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub press gallery office.