Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Chlöe Swarbrick opens up on life, family, politics, Sir Ian Taylor and wealth taxes, abuse and why she’s not in Parliament forever

Shayne Currie
By
16 mins to read
Chlöe Swarbrick on Sir Ian Taylor's column: 'We’re kidding ourselves if we start from the premise that hard work equals wealth.' Photo / Jason Oxenham

Chlöe Swarbrick on Sir Ian Taylor's column: 'We’re kidding ourselves if we start from the premise that hard work equals wealth.' Photo / Jason Oxenham

Chlöe Swarbrick has today been confirmed as the new Greens co-leader. In this interview, resurfaced from last year, she sits down for lunch with Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie to discuss life, family, Sir Ian Taylor and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics