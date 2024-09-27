The Chinese embassy in Wellington. Photo / Reece Baker, RNZ

By RNZ

China’s top spy agency has accused New Zealand of harassing and intimidating Chinese citizens in this country.

The Ministry of State Security made an online post, following up on the Chinese embassy complaining about the same thing a few days ago.

The SIS earlier confirmed it had engaged with individuals connected with certain “front” organisations to dissuade them from activities that impacted national security.

The ministry said in a WeChat post that the SIS’ recent annual threat assessment made unfounded claims of a Chinese intelligence threat.