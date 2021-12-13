Cameron Burrows to be new National chief of staff

National leader Christopher Luxon has made his first big hire. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National leader Christopher Luxon has made his first big hire. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National has appointed former senior Bill English and John Key staffer Cameron Burrows to be the party's new chief of staff.

Burrows is well known in Parliament having advised former prime ministers John Key and Bill English. He has also worked in a policy role for former National leader Simon Bridges.

A trained economist, he also worked at the Treasury, and has also worked in the UK civil service.

Burrows was most recently chief executive of the Electricity Retailers' Association.

National leader Christopher Luxon said he was "delighted" with the appointment.

"I'm delighted to have Cameron on board. He brings a great mix of policy, communications and political experience," Luxon said.

National is still looking to appoint a new chief press secretary.