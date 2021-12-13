National leadership: First poll since Chris Luxon took over National shows boost at Act's expense

National leader Christopher Luxon on the economy and Government spending. Video / Mark Mitchell

The first poll since Chris Luxon took over as National Party leader shows he has given the party an immediate boost – it has risen by 6.4 points back over 30 per cent in The Taxpayers' Union Curia Poll.

Luxon has also almost immediately rocketed up to 20.4 per cent as preferred Prime Minister - up 16 points from before he was leader. It is a National leader's strongest performance in a poll for a long time.

The poll out today has National on 32.6 per cent – while Act has dropped by 5.3 points to 10.6 per cent. David Seymour has dropped almost five points as preferred PM to 5.6 per cent.

However, Luxon appears to have so far had little impact on Labour or support for the centre left - Labour was steady on 39.5 per cent and the Green Party had bumped up by 2.3 per cent to 10.9 per cent.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also rallied as preferred Prime Minister - going up five points to 39 per cent.

The poll of 1000 voters was taken from December 1 to December 8 - starting the day after Luxon became leader.

It has a margin of error of +/-3.1 per cent.