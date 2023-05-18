Join Thomas Coughlan as he provides a summary of all you need to know from the governments budget announcement 2023.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has taken a gamble on inflation, boosting spending and borrowing more despite calls from the Reserve Bank to slow down and help it in a battle to tame interest rates.

That gamble has funded a moderately-sized package of election-year goodies: 20 hours of free early childhood education was extended to 2-year-olds from 3-year-olds, $5 prescription charges have been abolished and the Government will build some 3000 additional public homes by June 2025.

There are other large initiatives too: Whānau Ora gets extra money, as does the Government’s Apprenticeship Boost scheme, which will spend $77.1 million supporting 30,000 new apprentices.

Those are funded out of a $4.8 billion operating allowance, up $300m from the target Robertson set himself in December and a multi-year capital allowance of $20.5b, up from the $12b Robertson set himself in December last year. The Government also unveiled a sneaky tax hike, lifting the trust rate to 39 per cent from 33 per cent, netting about $1.1b over the next four years. It will mean spending as a percentage of GDP will be 33 per cent in the next year and stay above 30 per cent through to 2027.

National has already come out against some of the measures, with finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis saying her party would scrap free prescriptions. She and her leader Christopher Luxon described it as a “blowout Budget”.

Robertson has not splashed the cash - 79 per cent of that $4.8b was just funding the cost of standing still, but economists are surprised the Government did not show more restraint and feel he may have neglected his role in the battle to tame inflation.

There was a chorus of fears the spending announced would put pressure on the Reserve Bank to continue hiking the official cash rate, currently at 5.25 per cent. That would put further pressure on the housing market, which Treasury already sees crashing to 21 per cent below its November 2021 peak, before beginning a slow slowly rebound in mid-2024. However, they stay well below the 2021 heights in the forecast period, which stretches to 2027.

Infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said he was already reviewing his OCR forecast, which expected a 5.75 per cent peak.

“We’d already been expecting that the Reserve Bank needs to make two further 25 basis point increases - one in May and one later on in the year. Realistically though, with the level of government stimulus now coming forward, we’ve got to put that under review.”

National's deputy leader Nicola Willis says the party will scrap the prescription change if in government. Photo / Marty Melville

Olsen said he was considering a peak of 6 per cent, or even higher.

“Six might not be enough - that is the challenge,” Olsen said.

Westpac Bank senior economist Nathan Penny, whose bank is already forecasting a 6 per cent peak, said yesterday’s Budget only made that more likely.

Penny said Treasury’s interest rate forecasts seemed optimistic.

“They’ve only got a peak in the OCR of 5.25 - even the Reserve Bank has essentially said itself it is thinking of going to 5.5, let alone the 6 per cent we have said they potentially will go to,” Penny said.

“We had thought the Government will stick closer to its Budget allowances and find more savings, but essentially the increase in spending of around $8b relative to the Half-Year [Budget Update from December] is a surprise,” he said.

ANZ economists also warned the Budget would put pressure on the bank to hike rates.

They cited a Treasury document saying an additional stimulus of 1 per cent of GDP would cause the OCR to rise by an additional 30 basis points.

“All up, it may be a ‘no-frills’ Budget insofar as its focus is a little narrower than recent Budgets, but there are frills here in a macroeconomic context, with increased government spending adding to an already too strong inflation impulse, and a little more government dissaving adding widening pressure to an already too-wide current account deficit,” the economists said.

Robertson said he had confidence in the forecasts of the Treasury.

“I believe where we end up will be a balanced position,” Robertson said.

Robertson also dropped an additional $500m into his next three Budgets, lifting their allowances from $3b to $3.5b.

“There is not a lot of discretionary spending ahead here. There is a choice there - people can decide that they don’t want to fund health and education properly, we took the choice to say that we did want to do that [fund them properly],” Robertson said.

Grant Robertson's fifth wellbeing Budget had been dubbed the No Frills Budget. Illustration / Rod Emmerson

The cost of inflation is hitting the Government’s books. Cost pressures ate up about $4.71b of the last Budget’s allowance and $3.79b of this year’s Budget. It comes down in subsequent Budgets to $2.8b.

Labour pivoted squarely to the centre in this Budget.

Apart from linking main benefits to inflation, which was announced earlier this year, there were no significant spending announcements for people on benefits or recipients of Working for Families.

Instead, Labour found a universalist streak, spending a whopping $1.2b on extending 20 yours of Early Childhood Education to people with 2-year-olds. Scrapping prescription co-payments, which is designed to help 135,000 people who avoid getting prescriptions for not being able to afford the $5 co-payment, will instead be available to all Kiwis, at a cost of $619m.

Free public transport for children up to 13 and half-price fares for people up to 25 were announced at a cost of $372m, and insulation subsidies will cost $403m.

All measures were designed to address the skyrocketing cost of living, but all could be eroded if the Government’s spending plans end up fanning the flames of inflation.