Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Politics

Inside the National Party's search for survival and a path back to power

14 minutes to read
David Fisher
By:

Senior writer, NZ Herald

The National Party needs to find itself, say those who love it dearly.

It has little to do with Judith Collins, leading a party that most recently scored 21 per cent by the man John

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.