Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Maureen Pugh still seeking doctor's advice before getting vaccine

National's Maureen Pugh has yet to have a vaccination.

National MP Maureen Pugh is still seeking medical advice before getting her Covid-19 vaccination.

Last month, she told media she was waiting on getting advice from her doctor before getting the vaccine.

She has since reiterated those concerns to media, noting she still has not received that advice, but she had spoken to a doctor.

Pugh told the Westport News this week she had booked her first jab in Wellington for September, but ended up in the West Coast during lockdown. She did not rebook the appointment.

However, a National Party spokesman said Pugh had since rebooked a vaccination.

The Westport News reported Pugh had some hesitancy due to a medical issue in her family.

She had been in contact with her doctor and was waiting to get his advice back in writing.

"There's a lot going on medically in my family, and if that is something I need to take heed of I will.

"Either way, I will do the right thing," Pugh said.

Fellow National MP Simeon Brown has now received a vaccination. He was one of the last National MPs to get vaccinated.