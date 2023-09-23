Voyager 2023 media awards

Beehive Diaries: Chris Luxon’s scorecard, a win for Chris Hipkins, what to watch for next week

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
National Party leader Christopher Luxon with the first cheese roll he's ever made. Photo / Derek Cheng

Chris of the Week:

The battle of the plans continued for the two Chrises.

Chris Luxon moved to beat Labour’s 10-point cost of living plan by unveiling National’s granddaddy of all plans: a

