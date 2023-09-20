After two quarters of contraction, has the economy rebounded - and can it last?

Kiwis will learn later this morning if the country bounced out of recession.

Economists are forecasting New Zealand’s economy rebounded back into growth the second quarter of the year.

Estimates for the June quarter GDP (gross domestic product) range from growth of 0.4 per cent to growth of 0.8 per cent.

“We’re expecting payback for the capacity-constrained, cyclone-caused, stunted growth over the summer period,” Kiwibank senior economist Mary Jo Vergara said earlier this week.

ASB economists picked a 0.6 per cent rise.

ANZ took the gloomiest line, describing the rebound as a “dead cat bounce” - reference to popular stock market slang for a false rally, before a troubled company resumes its slide.

The economy shrank for two quarters - at the end of 2022 and the first quarter of this year.

Many economists expect that rising interest rates and low export prices will see us slip back into recession later this year or early next.

Westpac has been the most upbeat of big banks, picking 0.8 per cent growth.

Statistics NZ is due to release the latest GDP data at 10.45am this morning.