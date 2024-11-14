Newstalk ZB’s senior political correspondent Soper said Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee lost control during the haka.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, in more than 40 years of covering Parliament, the Speaker lost control ... And it’s by no fault of his own,” he told Newstalk ZB host Heather du Plessis-Allan.

Once the haka concluded, Brownlee suspended the House briefly before returning about 20 minutes later to name Maipi-Clarke and deem her actions “grossly disorderly”.

“She led off what was going into the body of Parliament and towards David Seymour. Rawiri Waititi was right there with her and so was Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.”

Soper described the haka as “very intimidating”.

“They went right up to [Act leader] David Seymour’s desk,” he said. “It was much worse than what Julie Anne Genter did with Matt Doocey.”

Members of Te Pāti Māori perform a haka in front of Act MPs during the first reading of the Treaty Principles bill in Parliament. Photo / Adam Pearse

Speaker Brownlee named Maipi-Clarke and Parliament agreed to suspend her from the debating chamber for 24 hours. Seymour called for the Speaker to take action against the other MPs involved.

“Parliament can’t be like that ... It became a mess and out of order,” Soper said.

It wasn’t the only clash in Parliament today; earlier Labour MP Willie Jackson was kicked out after calling Seymour “a liar”.

Seymour had defended his bill, arguing New Zealanders should have a say on the rules they live under.

“Even people who are convinced this bill will not become law are determined to stop it being discussed, and that’s why you hear so much outspoken criticism of it,” said Seymour.

“They know that whether or not this bill becomes law in this term of Parliament, it’s only a matter of time before its logic prevails.”

Following this, Labour MP Willie Jackson responded by warning the bill would start a “a six-month hate tour”.

“This is to you, David Seymour, you fuel hatred and misinformation in this country, you bring out the worst in New Zealanders. You should be ashamed of yourself and you are a liar,” Jackson said.

Soper told du Plessis Allan that remark resulted in Jackson getting “kicked out of the House”.

But it wasn’t the only strong speech in Parliament, with Te Pāti Māori co-leader Waititi saying the Treaty of Waitangi was “superior to any person and any law ever created in this House”.

“Act are seen to be pulling the strings and running the country like the KKK with a swipecard to the Beehive,” he said.

“Article 1 gave consent to Pākehā to govern over themselves. They’ve assumed governance over us. When will we begin to assume governance ourselves?”

Soper warned, “That sort of rhetoric is worrying, to say the least.”

The political correspondent told du Plessis Allan he’d “never seen hatred like that in Parliament before, with the Speaker throwing up his hands ... and walking out”.

“It’s an absolute disgrace,” he finished.

