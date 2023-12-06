Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

As Labour attacked National for unfunded transport plan, Treasury warned Labour’s was ‘unfunded’, undeliverable, and risked ‘credibility’, and would increase emissions

NZ Herald
7 mins to read
Former Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and former Transport MInister David Parker. Photo / Dean Purcell

Former Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and former Transport MInister David Parker. Photo / Dean Purcell

At the same time the former Labour Government was laying into the National party for announcing a poorly costed Transport plan on the campaign trail, its own officials were warning that .

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics