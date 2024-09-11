In another blow for industry in New Zealand, Methanex, the country’s largest gas user, has proposed shedding staff and moving from a two-plant operation to a one-plant operation “for the forseeable future”.
Methanex’s plants are shuttered until the end of October after the company agreed to sell the gas it would have used to Contact Energy and Genesis Energy.
However, the company is now consulting on returning to a smaller operation, with fewer roles and just one plant with the other “indefinitely idle”. It comes after Winstone Pulp and Paper confirmed it would shut two mills at a cost of 230 jobs, also blaming high energy prices.
“This is a disappointing outcome for us. It means we are likely to lose many valued and experienced people,” managing director Stuart McCall told the Herald in a statement.
He said Methanex “has started consulting on how to best operate its New Zealand assets and what structure is required to move from a two-plant operation to a one-plant operation for the foreseeable future”.