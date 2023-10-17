Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023 result: Anatomy of Labour’s collapse, from unprecedented support to devastating loss in three years

Derek Cheng
By
11 mins to read
Christopher Luxon speaks on National's win and Chris Hipkins concedes the election.

ANALYSIS

“We will not take your support for granted,” said Dame Jacinda Ardern on election night in 2020, after Labour won an unprecedented majority.

She was talking about first-time Labour voters, the blue-centre

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics