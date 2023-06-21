Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he has advised the Governor General to accept the resignation of Michael Wood as a minister.

Wood had further shares in Chorus, Spark and the National Australia Bank, further to his Auckland Airport shares, that have since been disclosed to Hipkins.

The bank shares weren’t disclosed when the Cabinet discussed a possible market study into the banking industry.

That was despite repeated requests from Hipkins and others for Wood to disclose his shares.

Hipkins had formed the view that the system to manage conflicts for ministers needs to change.

He had asked the Cabinet secretary to provide advice on how such an incident won’t happen again.

Cabinet office will move to quarterly reporting of conflicts of interests, sent to the PM, Hipkins said.

There will also be an escalation process if ministers are not acting on the advice on interests.

There would also be in-person annual reviews with ministers to discuss potential conflicts.

Wood had been stood down as Transport Minister, after the Herald revealed he still owned shares in Auckland Airport.

He had been asked 12 times by Cabinet Office officials to sell the shares, but failed to do so until the story was broken.

Michael Wood and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in front of the Auckland Harbour Bridge in March 2023. Photo / Michael Craig

Wood has owned the shares since he was a teenager, but only began declaring them in the MPs’ register of pecuniary interests, the public list of MPs’ financial interests, in January 2022.

Wood’s shares were raised three times with former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s office - which was wrongly told he had sold them.

Wood holds the portfolios of Transport, Auckland, Immigration, Workplace Relations as well as being the associate Minister for Finance.

As Immigration Minister, Wood had agreed to include telecommunications technicians on an immigration green list, which makes it easier to employ migrants.

