A parcel containing two pounamu stones weighing around 10 kgs was intercepted at the International Mail Centre in August 2022.

It has taken years to identify which group the taonga belong to and to complete prosecutions so the pounamu can be released back to Poutini Ngāi Tahu.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae Chair Francois Tumahai said his people were pleased to have their pounamu back.

“Pounamu is part of who we are as Poutini Ngāi Tahu. Our tamariki are raised with an understanding of its significance and the knowledge of how to find and protect this taonga.

“Although we’re grateful to Customs for stopping the illegal trade of the pounamu they have intercepted, we’re still concerned about ongoing attempts to unlawfully export other pounamu for sale overseas.”

Almost 60 kilograms of pounamu was seized by Customs at the border to its rightful guardians, West Coast hapū Poutini Ngāi Tahu. Photo / Customs

Comptroller of Customs Christine Stevenson said it has been illegal to export pounamu for more than 70 years without the appropriate Ministerial and iwi approvals with the exception of small pieces of jewellery or souvenirs.

She said pounamu was a taonga (treasure) that must be protected.

“It is illegal to export pounamu weighing more than five kilograms, unless consented by the Minister of Customs and with the written approval of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and support from Poutini Ngāi Tahu.”

Customs Minister Casey Costello said the ceremony was “really moving” and hoped to raise awareness of how serious the issue of illegal exports of pounamu was.

Customs has today returned almost 60 kgs of pounamu seized at the border to Poutini Ngāi Tahu. Photo / Supplied

“It is also important for the Courts to understand how serious (this is). It’s not just about the value of the item, it’s about the importance of them.

“You wouldn’t take something sacred from a Church. These taonga are part of the land, part of the people (...) it is connected to the soul of the people here.”

Costello said she believed there was more awareness around the strict protocol that needed to be followed when moving greenstone overseas.

“I think there was a period when people just didn’t know. There are current investigations going on at the moment and it would suggest that there is an awareness that they are not supposed to (do that) and therefore there is more attempts to circumvent getting it out of the country.”

Costello said it was “really emotional” for the Customs staff, who had worked on this matter for years, to physically place the taonga back in the hands of the people it belonged it.

“Previously the exchange has been done in Christchurch at Customs House, to be able finish the journey, bring it all the way home ... it was really emotional for them.”

How to ensure your pounamu is authentic

The ownership of pounamu was officially returned to Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu in 1997 through the Ngāi Tahu (Pounamu Vesting) Act.

Francois Tumahai, chair of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae, said all carvers and purchasers of pounamu should ensure its authenticity.

“Together, we can stop the illegal trade of pounamu. Please check to make sure any pounamu you buy carries a mark of authenticity and a unique traceability code from Ngāi Tahu Pounamu. This guarantees the seller is licensed and the stone has not been stolen.

“When you enter this code on the Ngāi Tahu Pounamu website it identifies the origin and whakapapa of the stone and tells you who the artist was that carved it.

“With this knowledge you can be reassured the stone has been treated according to our customs and carved with care.”

