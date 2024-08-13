The most recent data, from January-March this year, shows just under 70% of patients were through New Zealand emergency departments within six hours.
Officials warned Reti the target had never been met nationwide and would require a “whole of system approach” – identifying influenza and Covid-19 vaccination coverage, early supported discharge and stable access to Aged Care as solutions.
But experts say a change in flu vaccine eligibility could already be setting this target on the wrong track.
New Zealand Royal College of General Practitioner’s Medical Director Dr Luke Bradford said this change will “absolutely” make it more difficult to reduce ED wait times.
“We know disproportionately that children, especially children with respiratory illnesses show up in ED and we know that Māori and Pasifika are over-represented in ED, and more likely to have complications from things like Covid and flu, so changing the age eligibility upwards was a backwards step.”
Otago University’s Michael Baker agreed it’s a missed opportunity, and also argued Covid-19 vaccine boosters should be free and available to everyone of working age; currently, it is available from age 30.
“Influenza causes around 500 deaths a year and over 2500 hospitalisations ... and with Covid we’re looking at 1000 deaths this year and 10,000 hospitalisations,” Baker said.
“These are having a big effect not just on individuals involved and their families, but also on the whole healthcare system – so there’s a lot of opportunities there to do better on prevention.
“It is just using the data we’ve got intelligently to really tackle this problem of avoidable presentations at hospitals – I think it’s really a winnable issue and we would all benefit.”
He said widening vaccine access should be part of a plan to reduce avoidable hospitalisations, along with other opportunities like reforming alcohol laws and retaining lower speed limits.
The eligibility criteria for Covid-19 vaccines and boosters and funded flu shots is set by Pharmac.
The drug funding agency said in February it had widened flu vaccine access in 2022 and 2023 as part of the Government’s response to Covid-19, using the ring-fenced Covid-19 treatment budget.
It said eligibility is targeted to those at the highest risk of becoming ill, and had been determined through clinical advice sought from its Immunisation Advisory Committee.
Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt says it has not proposed changes to the eligibility criteria of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments and would consult publicly if any changes were proposed.
Reti says he agreed vaccination coverage is one of the best tools to reduce hospitalisations, and is part of his health strategy – though he says he’s comfortable with current Covid-19 eligibility criteria.
“That’s not the information I’ve been given from Health New Zealand at the moment, they’re happy with the criteria and I haven’t seen anything that would change that at this point.”
Health New Zealand chief clinical officer Richard Sullivan said improving uptake among people eligible for Covid and flu vaccines is also important, before access is widened.
“It’s one thing to provide access and another to make sure you actually immunise your population. So that’s one of our health targets, to try and get up to 95% of our population immunised ... so a real focus on those who have access to immunisations.
“We see that as a really important first step before we look at widening access further.”
Reti acknowledged it was a “harder environment” to meet targets around vaccination and ED stays.
“Fair to say it will be hard because if we look at international data it’s hard all around the world. Since Covid, there’s been an increase in vaccine hesitancy and we’ve seen that here in New Zealand.”
He said efforts underway to boost vaccination included increasing the number of vaccinators - such as through extra funding for Hauora Māori, and allowing pharmacies to provide vaccines – and a recent public awareness campaign throughout winter.
He says the Government will set out milestones for its health targets by the end of the year.