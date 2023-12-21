Minister of Health Shane Reti has announced $50 million of funding to boost vaccination rates. Photo / File

The Government has announced $50 million to help Whānau Ora and partners boost vaccination rates, and has launched a new app for personal health records.

The Aotearoa Immunisation Register, which went live early this month is also being expanded, improving GPs’ access to immunisation gap data and allowing vaccines to be offered through GP connections or vaccinator portals.

Health Minister Shane Reti announced the moves alongside Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Whānau Ora Minister Tama Potaka at the Hauora Hub, Hei Oranga Ake, in Porirua yesterday.

Reti said the new funding spread across two years would provide $30m towards Whānau Ora providers to work with those most at risk including Māori and non-Māori pēpi, hāpu māma, and kaumātua.

An additional $10m would go to North Island partners and $10m to South Island partners.

“Immunisation is one of the best ways to set up tamariki for a healthy future,” Reti said.

“It protects them from serious but preventable disease and reduces the risk of hospitalisation or worse - something no parent wants to face.

“We also want to be able to offer additional immunisation protection for our elders who need it.”

The Government was determined, he said, to improve vaccination rates for all children including low-coverage Māori babies and children.

He said National had campaigned on improving vaccination rates, and it was a key part of health targets.

The new My Health Record app would give people improved access to their personal health records, he said.