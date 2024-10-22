Advertisement
800% more third strikers: The estimated numbers behind the Government’s ‘tough on crime’ changes to Three Strikes 2.0

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Changes to Three Strikes 2.0 is estimated to add several thousands of first strikers in the regime's first 10 years. Photo / 123rf

  • Cabinet’s changes to make Three Strikes 2.0 tougher will lead to about 12,000 first strikers in the first 10 years, compared to about an estimated 8000 before the changes.
  • There will also be about 650 more second strikers and 88 more third strikers after 10 years, by which time the annual cost of the scheme could be as high as $25 million a year.
  • The Government says this is worth it to keep communities safe and put serious repeat offenders behind bars for longer, though there’s no evidence to show that it will reduce serious crime overall.

ANALYSIS

The Government has toughened Three Strikes 2.0 in response to feedback that the initial proposals were too soft.

How much tougher can now be revealed: the Ministry of Justice estimates that 4312 more first strikers, 649 more second strikers, and 88 more third strikers will

