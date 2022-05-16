Voyager 2021 media awards
Political veterans Maurice Williamson, Mike Lee, George Wood eyeing seats on Auckland Council

3 minutes to read
Former councillor Mike Lee is considering a comeback on Auckland Council. Photo / Michael Craig

Bernard Orsman
By
Reporter

Three political veterans - Maurice Williamson, Mike Lee and George Wood - are considering standing for Auckland Council at October's local body elections.

Former North Shore mayor Wood is all but confirmed as a candidate

