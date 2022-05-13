Medium Density Residential Standards allow three homes of up to three storeys to be built on most residential sites without a resource consent. Illustration / 123rf, File

EDITORIAL

When the National Policy Statement on Urban Development was introduced in August 2020, Environment Minister David Parker said heritage areas, the natural environment and high-productive land would be protected.

It is difficult to see how this objective can be fairly achieved. For Tāmaki Makaurau, the aim is greater housing density – with buildings of six storeys or more within walkable distances of our city centre, 10 metropolitan centres, and rapid transit stops (train stations and rapid busway stops).

Greater building heights and density are also required within and around neighbourhoods, local and town centres across Auckland.

As part of this, Medium Density Residential Standards will allow three homes of up to three storeys to be built on most residential sites without a resource consent.

This October, regions across the country will be holding local elections, but there is little point in seeking the backing of candidates to support any views on the impacts this process may have.

An Independent Hearings Panel will be hosting those who made submissions before the deadline last week. After these hearings, the panel will make recommendations to Auckland Council on the necessary changes to the Unitary Plan by early 2024.

Ultimately, if the council doesn't accept these recommendations, then it goes to the Minister for the Environment for a final decision.

After this lengthy talkfest, this scheme and the fate of Auckland's heritage houses may be in the hands of one person. The person who promised heritage areas, the natural environment and high-productive land would be protected.

Auckland has lost heritage suburbs to motorways, a harbour bridge, and the crushing facadism of the 1980s development boom. When will it be deemed to have given enough?