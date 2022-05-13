Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Auckland heritage at the mercy of Environment Minister

2 minutes to read
Medium Density Residential Standards allow three homes of up to three storeys to be built on most residential sites without a resource consent. Illustration / 123rf, File

Medium Density Residential Standards allow three homes of up to three storeys to be built on most residential sites without a resource consent. Illustration / 123rf, File

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

When the National Policy Statement on Urban Development was introduced in August 2020, Environment Minister David Parker said heritage areas, the natural environment and high-productive land would be protected.

It is difficult

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.