Policeman Kevin Reay is retiring after long career

Kāpiti's well-known Senior Constable Kevin Reay is retiring after a marathon 47-year career.

The policeman, known to many as Gunna, finishes on Friday next week.

Reay has been a regular presence in the community responding to callouts and keeping a close eye on people's driving habits.

After leaving Dunedin's King Edward Technical College, Reay joined the Post Office and worked as a telegraph boy, then postie, before joining the navy in 1965, at a young age, and reaching the rank of seaman gunner.

"I had a flair for explosives."

But becoming a traffic officer had always appealed so in 1973 he joined the Ministry of Transport "as a bike cop" in Wellington in his early 20s.

"I just loved the fact they were chasing cars and riding motorbikes."

When the Ministry of Transport merged with police in 1992, Reay became a sworn police officer.

The 70-year-old has been stationed in Kāpiti for 32 years where his calm and measured approach is respected by people, even those who have put a foot wrong.

"The only reason I haven't had a punch on the nose over the years is because the locals knew me, and have always looked after me.

"I still have some of the bad guys calling around home for advice over traffic tickets.

"I'm very much community minded and there to help people.

"The community has been my life."

Out on the beat, road policing has been his passion.

Reay, who was a bike cop at the Commonwealth Games as well as Apec summit in Auckland, has handed out his share of infringement tickets but sometimes, for instance, would rather someone undertook their driver's licence test instead of fining them.

He recalls a woman who didn't have a driver's licence so after repeated chances to get one, he booked her, and gave her a final ultimatum — get the licence or face a $400 fine.

"She got her learner's licence and actually drove around the town until she could find me and show me it.

"I used to work in Porirua in the old Ministry of Transport days and felt sorry booking people who didn't have money to pay fines."

But speeding drivers, especially ones well over the limit, could expect some paperwork.

Last year he clocked a speeding driver going at 168km/h along the expressway.

And drink drivers, especially repeat ones, were a particular bugbear.

"I just peeves me off these recidivist drink drivers."

He's been to his share of interesting callouts, including a memorable one where a male had been driving along Marine Parade in Paraparaumu Beach, turned right into Howell Rd, hit a kerb, which sent the car airborne through a second storey apartment window into someone's lounge.

"We went up the stairs, pulled him out, and the car fell down.

"It was just unbelievable."

There's been a few close shaves as well.

"Last year I was stationary on the side of the expressway, in a marked patrol car, when a truck and trailer unit went past and there was a loud bang.

"I thought the trailer had hit the door but it had in fact taken off the wing mirror."

He's been in crashes with the last one happening along Centennial Highway, near Pukerua Bay, when going to attend an incident and getting rammed by a car, which he'd previously passed, while his was turning.

"They charged me with it and I had to re-sit the police driver's licence."

Luckily he's suffered no injuries apart from when he did a police fitness test some years ago.

"I was doing the beam and leaned out when I started to fall and broke my left wrist."

Whether it was helping with the school patrols, taking on Dr Chris Lane in an annual drag race to raise money for charity, dispensing some sage advice, or having some good natured banter with colleagues, Reay has loved his career.

He'll miss it, especially interacting with colleagues who often tap into his policing knowledge.

"The staff here are brilliant."

Reay was looking forward to loading up the campervan and seeing more of the country, and catching up with friends with his wife Alison Giacon.

Heading back out on the high seas could be an option too as he loves going on cruises.