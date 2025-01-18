Emergency services were called to the Northland property just before 5pm. Photo / Brodie Stone

Emergency services were called to the Northland property just before 5pm. Photo / Brodie Stone

The woman found dead in unexplained circumstances at a Whangārei property yesterday was a much-loved mum, a friend has written on social media.

The woman was found dead when emergency services were called to the Moody Ave property in Whau Valley just before 5pm, and police are treating her death as “unexplained”.

“Rest in peace my friend. I wish I knew whatever u [were] going through, heartbroken to see the address was you!!!!!!! [sic],” the friend wrote below a post on Facebook about the woman’s death.

“I hope ur children will be surrounded by ur loved ones, for this is tragic az ever could be for them .....God bless beautiful you and ur children and dogs xxxxxxx [sic].”

The woman was found unresponsive when first responders arrived, police said this morning.