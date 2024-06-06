Te Pāti Māori calls allegations 'baseless', Auckland is leading the decline in housing and dangerous building notice extended by one month after man rips it up.

By RNZ

The investigation into a missing Auckland man is now being focused on the southern Auckland and Waikato area.

Police said it had now been 40 days since 60-year-old Ronny Okeke was last seen or heard from.

The Sandringham man was last seen on CCTV leaving New World Mount Roskill on April 27. Earlier that day, Okeke attempted to call his wife, who is based overseas. The call went unanswered.

He was then reported missing on May 3.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said police were continuing to try and piece together Okeke’s disappearance and were keeping an open mind about the circumstances surrounding the case.

“This is still a missing person’s inquiry, but naturally we have serious concerns for Ronny given the length of time since he was last heard from,” Baldwin said.

Ronny Okeke was seen on CCTV leaving New World Mount Roskill on April 27.

In a fresh appeal, police were asking for dashcam footage captured between the Kaimāī Range and Ramarama in south Auckland between 10pm on April 27 and 7pm on April 28.

Police specifically wanted footage from people travelling between the Kaimāī Summit Loop Track and Ramarama during those times.

“We would also ask anyone who stopped at a lay-by between these locations with footage to contact us,” Baldwin said.

“We understand that this is a broad request, but we are appealing to anyone with footage to make contact with us, so that we can establish whether it may be relevant to the inquiry.”

Police could be contacted by calling 105 or going on its website, quoting file number 240501/3879.

Information could also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.