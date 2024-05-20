Auckland businesses boost security, abandoned Country Club goes up in flames and Iran enters five days of mourning in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / AP / NZHerald

There are still concerns for Sandringham man Ronny Okeke after his “highly unusual” disappearance nearly a month ago.

Police have released fresh details about his last known moments to assist in finding the 60-year-old.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said Okeke was reported missing on May 3.

“It has been 24 days since Ronny was last seen, and our concerns only grow as each day passes,” Baldwin said.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with information on the whereabouts of Ronny Okeke.

He said Okeke was last seen on April 27 leaving New World on Stoddard Rd at 4.42pm.

Okeke has earlier attempted to call his wife, who lives overseas.

“For her calls to continue to go unanswered since April 27 is highly unusual and gives us cause for concern,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said police are still attempting to piece together his last movements.

Okeke was last seen leaving a supermarket on Stoddard Rd.

“We are continuing to keep an open mind about what has happened to [Okeke],” Baldwin said.

“We are urgently calling on the public to come forward if they have information.

“If you saw [Okeke] on April 27, or if you have seen or heard from him since, it is very important that you contact us.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 105 quoting file number 240501/3879.

You can also report information online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using ‘Update My Report’.