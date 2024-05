Inquest on Christchurch terror attack resumes, leader of search team remains hopeful and NZ Air Force ready to evacuate New Zealanders in New Caledonia. Video / AP / NZHerald

Auckland police are trying to find a man missing for 23 days now, asking the public for help tracking him down.

Sixty-year-old Ronny Okeke was last seen on April 27. He was reported missing on May 3.

Ronny Okeke, missing since April 27, 2024. Photo / New Zealand Police

Ronny Okeke. Photo / New Zealand Police

“This is out of character for [Okeke],” a police spokesman said.

“Police, along with [Okeke]’s family and friends, are concerned for his wellbeing,” the spokesman said.

Police asked anyone who knew where Okeke was to phone 105 and reference file number 240501/3879.