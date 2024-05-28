Ronny Okeke, 60, was last seen walking out of New World Mt Roskill on April 27. Earlier that day he had tried phoning his wife overseas. Okeke was then reported missing on May 3. Photo / NZ Police

Ronny Okeke, 60, was last seen walking out of New World Mt Roskill on April 27. Earlier that day he had tried phoning his wife overseas. Okeke was then reported missing on May 3. Photo / NZ Police

Auckland police have executed two search warrants in their investigation into the whereabouts of a Sandringham man missing for a month.

Ronny Okeke, 60, was last seen walking out of New World Mt Roskill on April 27. Earlier that day he had tried phoning his wife overseas. Okeke was then reported missing on May 3.

Police have now appealed for information on his whereabouts twice. However, they have not been able to confirm any sightings of Okeke since he went missing.

“The longer we do not hear from Ronny our fears for the worst continue to grow,” Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of the Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch, said.

“Ronny is a husband and a father, and his family deserve answers as to what has happened to him,” Baldwin said.

Ronny Okeke has been missing for a month. Photo / NZ Police

Today, Baldwin revealed police had executed two search warrants around Auckland as part of their investigations.

Baldwin had earlier said police were keeping an open mind about what had happened to Okeke.

Okeke’s family lived overseas, Baldwin said.

“If you have information, please come forward either by contacting Police directly or in confidence through Crime Stopper channels,” he said.

People could phone 105 and quote file number 240501/3879. Crime Stoppers took information anonymously and could be reached on 0800 555 111.

Okeke’s last known movements were as follows:

April 27, 2024, 11am: Okeke tries phoning his wife overseas but the call goes unanswered.

Okeke tries phoning his wife overseas but the call goes unanswered. April 27, 2024, 4.42pm: Okeke is seen on security camera footage leaving New World Mt Roskill on Stoddard Rd.

Okeke is seen on security camera footage leaving New World Mt Roskill on Stoddard Rd. May 1, 2024: Okeke is reported missing to police.



