Concerns over the rise of youth gangs, Hurricane Ian rips through Florida and speed changes on the way for more than 16-hundred Auckland roads in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are warning of a rise in sextortion cases involving Kiwi children targeted by adults overseas threatening to post their x-rated photos online if they fail to pay a ransom.

In one recent instance a teenage boy couldn't raise the money his international blackmailer was demanding and had compromising images shared publicly on the internet.

"This is a global issue where offshore offenders target young victims by tricking them into sending sexually explicit content before blackmailing them with threats to share the content with friends and family unless they pay," said Detective Senior Sergeant Jodie Lyons.

"While we first started to see this in New Zealand in late 2021, instances of local young victims continue to rise.

"In one very recent incident, a New Zealand teenager could not pay the money he was being blackmailed into sending and the images were shared publicly by the offender."

Lyons said the offending generally started with a direct message to the child victim on

social media.

The child was then asked to continue chatting on a different app, and the conversation often became highly sexualised.

From there the youngster was coerced into sharing intimate photos and videos of themselves, which were used to blackmail them, with threats to share it on their social media contacts list unless they pay.

In some instances, photos were doctored by the offender to make the child appear to be in even more compromising positions.

Police said the adult offenders also saved naked or sexual images of the young person during livestream or video calls which was often part of the extortion in a practice called capping.

"We are shining a light on this serious issue to ensure New Zealand young people, their parents and caregivers are aware of the risks and remain vigilant to ensure it does not happen to them," said Lyons.

"However, if it does, the best protection a victim has is to come forward and seek specialist support from Police as soon as possible. We will not criticise or blame you – what has happened is not your fault and we are here to help you."

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact

Safe to Talk

confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit

safetotalk.nz

•Text 'Netsafe' to 4282

•Email: help@netsafe.org.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station -

click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.