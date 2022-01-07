Police urge vigilance over fake bank notes in South Taranaki

The fake notes were presented at businesses recently, prompting police to make inquiries about the source. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

Counterfeit bank notes are circulating around South Taranaki, police say.

The fake notes were presented at businesses recently, prompting police to make inquiries about the source.

Police say it is an offence to make, use or be in possession of counterfeit notes.

They say businesses should not accept a fake banknote, but if anyone has one already, they should put it in an envelope and contact police.

Anyone with information about the manufacture or distribution of counterfeit banknotes is asked to contact police on 105. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The Reserve Bank has advice outlining the security features of New Zealand banknotes and how to spot counterfeit notes: