Avondale hit-and-run: Police search for vehicle, person in hospital

Police are currently searching for a vehicle which reportedly did not stop after hitting a pedestrian in Avondale. Photo / NZME

Police are currently searching for a vehicle which reportedly did not stop after hitting a pedestrian in Avondale. Photo / NZME

Police are searching for a vehicle after a hit-and-run in Avondale that sent one person to hospital.

A police spokesperson confirmed a crash occurred between a pedestrian and a car on Racecourse Parade in Avondale around 2.10pm.

The spokesperson also said the vehicle reportedly involved did not stop after the incident and officers were making inquiries in relation to the vehicle.

The pedestrian received serious injuries and was being transported to hospital as at 2.50pm.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised.

More to come.