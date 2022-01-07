Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Police called in after Covid-positive person leaves self-isolation

There are 35 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and a further 24 cases detected at MIQ facilities. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health enlisted police to help locate a Covid-positive traveller from the Bay of Plenty who had left self-isolation.

A ministry spokesperson confirmed police were called upon to assist in locating a person who was found not to be self-isolating at their given address in the Bay of Plenty.

Police were enlisted to help locate a person who was Covid-19 positive but had left self-isolation. Photo / NZME

The NZ Herald understands the person was at a Ōtaki service station prior to being located.

The spokesperson said the Covid-positive person contacted public health staff and was now "isolating appropriately".

While follow-up was being completed, it wasn't yet clear what locations of interest would spawn from the person's travels.

Police added in a statement: "Police were asked to assist in locating a person who was under a Section 70 notice and made enquiries. However the person contacted public health officials directly and further Police involvement was not required."

