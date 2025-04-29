Police trial data extraction tech aimed at wearable devices

“This tool is particularly relevant for wearable devices such as smartwatches,” the report said.

“The tool can also help classify the data/media found on the device, although this may be limited as [police have] other tools for analysing data during investigations.”

Police can only use the new tool on devices obtained under a search warrant or by someone consenting.

The new capabilities list was the first police had issued in two years.

They have for years used another data extraction tool, Cellebrite — an Israeli technology reportedly used by the FBI to unlock the phone of US President Donald Trump’s would-be assassin of last year.

They are also trialling four other new technologies, including two types of artificial intelligence from Microsoft, though only on internal police information and not in any publicly connected way, so far.

One of the two, a cloud-based search tool, “may improve operational efficiency ... and reduce the likelihood of risks caused by poor information availability and awareness”, the new report said.

“Strict keyword searching can lead to important information not being found when needed.”

Controls were in place to “avoid data leakage to external parties”.

Police have been adding high-tech data-mining tools to try to improve intelligence systems assessments found were disjointed, such as SearchX for frontline officers in 2023.

The Police Commissioner ordered the first such tech stocktake in 2020 only after RNZ exposed they had trialled — without proper authorisation — an algorithm that searches social media for face matches, from US firm Clearview AI. The list was later made public under media pressure.

A fourth technology they were currently trialling stitched drone footage together, and a fifth, under way in central Auckland was of devices that could share text, audio and images on a secure cell network “to improve response times” in the CBD.

Almost two dozen systems are already in use for investigations. Some, such as BriefCam, which scans CCTV footage, uses facial recognition, but not on live footage, police say.

They recently increased use of automated number plate recognition (ANPR) technology from several hundred to about 2000 times a day, accessing commercial cameras and the software of two private companies to do so.

Court challenges against the use of ANPR in evidence failed last year.

- RNZ