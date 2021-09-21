Police to investigate Hamilton house fire

The right hand side of this duplex unit on Byron Rd was left severly damaged after a fire erupted about 5am today. Photo / Belinda Feek

Fire crews are fighting an apparent suspicious blaze at a duplex unit in Hamilton.

They were called to Byron Rd in Enderley just after 5am.

Five fire engines were sent but just three and crews are now mopping up.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Craig Dally said no one was inside at the time and no one was hurt.

Firefighters at the scene of the house fire on Byron Rd, Hamilton, this morning. Photo / Belinda Feek

A man who lives in the adjoining duplex unit said he was woken by glass smashing.

He ran outside got the garden hose on the fire but it soon became too much, and he had to back away.

He was not injured and was just pleased that his unit was largely unscathed.

The woman who lives in the unit was there yesterday but he didn't believe she was in it when it caught fire.

Several police were at the scene alongside firefighters. Given the fire erupted while no one was inside, detectives had also been called.

Other neighbours said they also heard the sound of smashing glass and were shocked to see the unit on fire.