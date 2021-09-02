Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Police tape around property at scene of fire in Whakarewarewa in Rotorua

Emergency services at the scene on Froude St this morning.

David Beck
By:

Multimedia journalist

Emergency services are investigating a fire in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police were investigating a fire that occurred overnight at a residential address in Rotorua.

A reporter at the scene on Froude St in Whakarewarewa said police and fire services were there and there was police tape around a property.

Emergency services at the scene on Froude St this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser
A shed appeared to be fire-damaged near the back of the property, he said.

Fire and Emergency NZ would not comment on the incident and directed queries to NZ Police.

Emergency services are at a Froude St address this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser
More to come.