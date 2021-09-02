Police tape around property at scene of fire in Whakarewarewa in Rotorua

Emergency services are investigating a fire in Rotorua.
A police spokeswoman said police were investigating a fire that occurred overnight at a residential address in Rotorua.
A reporter at the scene on Froude St in Whakarewarewa said police and fire services were there and there was police tape around a property.
A shed appeared to be fire-damaged near the back of the property, he said.
Fire and Emergency NZ would not comment on the incident and directed queries to NZ Police.
More to come.