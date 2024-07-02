Last month, three people were arrested after a police officer was hit by a car and the driver shot at an Āwhitu address.

Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS), arrived at a residential address early on June 13.

“As our staff arrived outside, it was reported a man inside of a vehicle attempted to drive into members of our staff,” Counties Manukau District Superintendent Shanan Gray said.

“One police officer was struck by the vehicle and a second was required to dive out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.”

An armed officer was then forced to shoot at the driver, injuring him.

Gray said the man received immediate first-aid from police and was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

A fifth person fled into the nearby bush.

Gray said despite efforts by the police Eagle helicopter and a Police Dog Unit, he was not found.

Police said the man did not pose a risk to the public.

Three men, aged between 30 and 40, were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.

They appeared in the Manukau District Court on June 14.

A man who escaped into the bush is still at large.