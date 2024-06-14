Visa-free travel to China extended, the search for wanted man Tom Phillips and his children continues, and wild weather expected. Video / NZ Herald / Newstalk ZB / Getty

Three people have been arrested after a police officer was hit by a car and the driver shot at an Āwhitu address.

Counties Manukau District Superintendent Shanan Gray said the men, aged between 30 and 40, have been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.

“They will appear in the Manukau District Court today,” he said.

“The 37-year-old injured man remains in a stable condition in hospital.”

A man who escaped into the bush is still at large, police said.

Yesterday, police, including the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS), arrived at a residential address about 7am.

“As our staff arrived outside, it was reported a man inside of a vehicle attempted to drive into members of our staff,” Gray said.

“One police officer was struck by the vehicle and a second was required to dive out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.”

An armed officer was then forced to shoot at the driver, injuring him.

Gray said the man received immediate first-aid from police and was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

A fifth person fled into nearby bush.

Gray said despite efforts by the police Eagle helicopter and a Police Dog Unit, he was not found.

Police believe the man does not pose a risk to the public.