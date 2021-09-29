Police swarm on Auckland suburb of Hillsborough, ambulance also at scene

Armed police are at the scene in a Hillsborough street.

Armed police are at the scene in a Hillsborough street.

Armed police have swarmed on the Auckland suburb of Hillsborough after reports of a pursuit and a resident saying they heard what appeared to be gunshots.

An ambulance has arrived at Lilac Grove in the suburb, with staff wearing protective vests.

The Westpac rescue helicopter is circling above the scene.

A nearby resident said she saw a car being pursued down the road by police followed by the sound of what appeared to be gunshots.



She believed there were two people in the car - both wearing bandannas to cover their faces.

A man working on a building site nearby in Hillsborough told the Herald that police appeared to be pursuing a car.

He watched as a patrol car arrived at an intersection and an officer exited.

When the vehicle fleeing police appeared the officer drew his gun and aimed at the vehicle.

"Police had their guns pointed at the two people. I could see the people ducking in their car as they were being chased.

"There's a s*** load of cops here and they've blocked access to the road."

Ambulance staff can be seen in protective vests.

A resident in the nearby suburb of Ellerslie said he heard gunshots at about 8.55am followed by sirens and the police helicopter near the intersection of Great South Rd and Rockfield Rd.

Another resident said they heard five gun shots and what sounded like a car chase.

The police Eagle helicopter is also hovering above the Hillsborough street scene.

Up to 17 police cars are also in attendance.