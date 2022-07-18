An armed police officer at the scene in Grey Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An armed police officer at the scene in Grey Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have shot and seriously wounded a person in a serious firearms incident in Auckland's Grey Lynn this evening.

There is no information to suggest there is any ongoing risk to the public, police say.

The incident is near Grey Lynn Park which has been swarmed by dozens of police and police dogs.

Waitematā Local Board member Graeme Gunthorp lives on Wallingford St, which borders the park.

Gunthorpe told the Herald he heard initial gunshots at about 5.30pm. He said he went to the street to investigate and saw a man holding a gun and walking down the road.

He said he then quickly took his wife and young children to the basement before phoning police.

While inside, Gunthorpe said he heard more shots but was unsure if those were from the shooter or police.

Gunthorpe said police later informed him a man, whom he believed to be his neighbour, had been shot by police.

Gunthorp said police told him the man had a gun and was firing it towards his own house.

Police confirmed a person has been shot and seriously injured by police after an armed incident.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said she will hold a press conference at 8.40pm at the Auckland Central Police Station,

St John also said it could not provide any further information.

A picture from the scene by a Stuff photographer showed a firearm lying on the street.

Tonight's incident comes after a woman was found with critical injuries by a member of the public on Cockburn St in Grey Lynn on July 9.

She died shortly afterward. A man was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. He was known to the woman, police said.

