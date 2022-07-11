'Scary this can happen': Woman dies after Grey Lynn assault, person in custody. Video / Hayden Woodward

A man charged with murder after a woman's death in Grey Lynn has been referred to a psychiatric hospital.

A lawyer for the 31 year-old man, who cannot be identified, appeared in the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

The defendant, who is in custody, did not appear in court. He was scheduled to appear via audiovisual link but the judge, Steve Bonnar, said the man was refusing to do so.

Justice Bonnar ordered that the man be detained at the Mason Clinic. The defendant will appear in the Auckland High Court on August 24.

The woman was found by a member of the public on Cockburn St in Grey Lynn at about 8.25am on Saturday morning, police said.

She had critical injuries and died shortly afterwards.

A man was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. He was known to the woman, police said.

Firefighters used a crowbar to bring down a fence to gain access the man, who was later taken into custody.

When the Herald visited the area late on Sunday, cordons remained in place at both properties where the woman died and the Dryden St property where the man was taken.

Police officers in boiler suits were seen walking around the area, with uniformed officers guarding the entrances of both properties.

Flowers had been left at the scene outside the Cockburn St house.