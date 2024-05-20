Oil spill response team at Pilot Bay on Monday. Photo / Alex Cairns

Maritime teams are responding to an incident in Tauranga Harbour.

“There is a suspected diesel spill in Tauranga Harbour, north of Sulphur Point and around Waikorire Pilot Bay,” a Bay of Plenty Regional Council spokesperson said.

“Our maritime and compliance teams are actively responding to the incident, and clean-up efforts are under way.”

Bay of Plenty Regional Council maritime and compliance team responding to a suspected diesel spill in Tauranga Harbour on Monday morning. Photo / BOPRC

The council said it was hard to tell how much diesel they were dealing with.

“Initial estimates are less than 100L of diesel at this stage.”

The public was being asked to stay away from the area, particularly around Pilot Bay where the beach had been coned off by council staff.

“For your safety and to aid in the clean-up process, please avoid the shoreline at Waikorire Pilot Bay, until the clean-up is completed,” the spokesperson said.











