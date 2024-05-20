The Gloriavale Christian Community is a small , isolated community at Haupiri on the West Coast, with an estimated population of over 500. Photo / George Heard

The Gloriavale Christian Community is a small , isolated community at Haupiri on the West Coast, with an estimated population of over 500. Photo / George Heard

WARNING: This story deals with suicide. Please see below for help and crisis information.

A coroner will hear from 52 witnesses about the death of a young man at Gloriavale as she determines whether he took his own life or died accidentally while practising a certain activity carried out by some in the isolated Christian community.

Sincere Standtrue, 20, was found with critical injuries on October 23, 2018 in a paint shop where he worked at Gloriavale.

He was rushed to Christchurch Hospital, where he died on November 2.

The death was referred to Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame, who opened an inquest in the Greymouth District Court this morning.

The inquest will run for four days this week and then a further 10 days in August.

Coroner Cunninghame will hear from witnesses about:

The practice of blacking out and Standtrue’s knowledge of it

Standtrue’s state of mind at the time he died

Whether he was bullied and or physically “disciplined”

Whether he had been subject to harmful sexual behaviour at Gloriavale and if that influenced his actions on the day he died

Whether the 20-year-old was satisfied with how his life was progressing

How well Standtrue coped with the set-up in the community

Whether there were any other factors in Standtrue’s life that might have caused him to wish to end his life

Coroner Cunninghame will consider whether the death was a suicide, with Standtrue acting deliberately to end his own life, or whether he died in different circumstances.

Situations she will have to consider include:

Did Standtrue have any developmental delay or other conditions such that he was incapable of forming intent, or unable to understand the consequences of his actions?

Did he accidentally kill himself in carrying out the activity practised by some within the community?

Was toxin exposure the cause or a cause of death given he was in the paint shop?

And if so, was the exposure to the toxin accidental or deliberate?

She opened the inquest this morning by acknowledging Standtrue and his family - particularly his parents Hannah and Caleb and his sister Rose, who are participating in the proceedings.

Hannah and Caleb Standtrue are still members at Glorivale, but Rose Standtrue left the community some time ago.

“I know that he was loved and that his sudden loss has been felt deeply,” the Coroner said.

“I know that sometimes during inquests, it can feel for family as if their loved one is getting lost amid the evidence, particularly when it is of a technical nature as it will be over these first few days.

“And I wish to assure Sincere’s family that I will continue to keep him in my mind as we work through these matters.”

Coroner Cunninghame also acknowledged the length of time between Standtrue’s death and the inquest beginning.

“A number of issues have arisen since the inquiry into his death started, which have required careful consideration and that has taken time,” she explained.

She then told the court what the inquest was about - and what would not be considered.

“The purpose of the Coroner’s Act is firstly to prevent deaths and to promote justice through investigations and the identification as far as possible of the causes and circumstances of sudden or unexplained deaths,” she said.

“It is secondly to make recommendations or comments that may if drawn to public attention reduce the chance of further deaths occurring in similar circumstances.

“This court cannot make findings of criminal or civil liability - it does not seek to denounce conduct unlike the other courts in New Zealand, this is an inquisitorial jurisdiction where all parties work together to find answers.

“As we progress, I urge you all to keep in mind that we are working together for Sincere.”

She reminded those in court that all New Zealanders “are free to practice their chosen religion” and while evidence would be given about what life was like at Gloriavale and while she may make findings about Standtrue’s life there - issues of “whether aspects of life at Gloriavale fall outside the law of Aotearoa are not for this court”.

“I’m mindful that the difference in opinion about the way of life at Gloriavale has led to families including Sincere’s experiencing division, and that this may add a layer of emotional weight,” she said.

“Everyone in this court will treat each other with respect.”

Gloriavale founder, and convicted sex offender, Neville Cooper also known as Hopeful Christian. Photo / TVNZ

Photographs of Standtrue were shown in court, provided by his parents who had their lawyer read a statement.

“Sincere, you are loved and missed each and every day,” they said.

“Losing you was the hardest thing, but we are so grateful for the time we have had with you.”

The court then heard details of Standtrue’s life and death.

Born on January 27 1998, Standtrue was the oldest of 10 children.

The day he suffered the fatal injuries he was working on his own in the paint shop.

At about 4.40pm another Gloriavale resident went to the shop to borrow a hammer and Standtrue provided the tool, “giving his normal happy grin”.

At 5.10pm the man returned the hammer and found Standtrue in a corner of the paintshop.

When Standtrue did not respond to him the other man went closer and realised he was seriously injured.

Legally, no further detail can be published about how Standtrue was found.

The man ran outside and yelled for help.

Standtrue was carried outside onto the lawn and community members checked for a pulse. They could not find one.

They began CPR and retrieved a defibrillator but could not use it as the battery was flat.

The Greymouth Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Stu Drake

At 5.40pm the Greymouth Rescue helicopter arrived at Gloriavale and by then Standtrue was breathing on his own and had a pulse.

Standtrue was flown to Te Nīkau, Grey Hospital and transferred to Christchurch Hospital’s intensive care unit.

There, Standtrue’s neurological prognosis was assessed in as “poor”.

On November 1 his life support was withdrawn and he died peacefully at 10.55am on November 2.

Alongside his life and the lead-up to the death the Coroner would also hear about what happened to Standtrue on the day of the fatal incident and his medical treatment.

Coroner Cunninghame will travel to Gloriavale today for a site visit - seeing the paintshop and other areas Standtrue spent time in.

She will then hear evidence from people in three categories - those who knew Standtrue and were present or near where he was found the day of the incident; paramedics and police who responded to the incident and investigated the death and expert witnesses.

There are many suppression orders in place relating to the names of witnesses and the contents of their evidence.

After determining how and why Standtrue died the Coroner will consider whether there are any comments or recommendations she could make that will reduce the chances of future deaths in similar circumstances.

The inquest continues.

